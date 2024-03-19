GNOME 45.5 Is Here with Small Updates for GNOME Shell, Mutter, and GNOME Tweaks

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 19, 2024



Coming a month after the GNOME 45.4 release, GNOME 45.5 is a small update that removes the experimental rt-scheduler feature from the Mutter window and composite manager because there’s now a dedicated KMS thread that also has real-time scheduling capabilities.

It also fixes the automatic closing of FreeDesktop.org notifications, as well as a regression causing keys to get stuck when raising the lock screen shield in GNOME Shell. Moreover, GNOME Shell 45.5 adds explicit use of /bin/bash rather than /bin/sh, which should prevent some issues on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or similar systems.

Read on