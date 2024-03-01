today's howtos
Linux Hint ☛ How to Use the Cat Command to Write a Text to a File
Comprehensive tutorial on the various methods on how to use the “cat” command to write a text to a file directly from the GNU/Linux terminal along with examples.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Secure Your HAProxy with SSL
Practical tutorial on the methods to secure your HAProxy with SSL using the Certbot tool and configuring your HAProxy to use it when redirecting the traffic.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Find Syslog Location in Linux
Guide on how to find the syslog location in GNU/Linux and the methods that you can use to access the system logs for effective system administration and monitoring.
How to install Oracle SQL Developer on Ubuntu such as 22.04 or 20.04 Linux
Like many Oracle applications, its “SQL Developer” platform is also free to use on Windows, macOS, and Linux, here we learn the steps to install it on a Ubuntu GNU/Linux server or PC.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install pgAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, we will show you how to Install pgAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 and will also cover how to connect to existing PostgreSQL database server. pgAdmin is a graphical user interface for PostgreSQL administration, it allows admin to manage postgresql databases efficiently.
Linux Hint ☛ SQL “Is Not Null” Operator
Tutorial on how we can use the IS NOT NULL operator to filter out the results that contain NULL values in a result set or database table along with examples.
Linux Hint ☛ SQL String Formatting
Practical guide on the various methods that we can use to perform the string formatting across SQL databases using the string concatenation, padding, and more.
Linux Hint ☛ MySQL INSERT IGNORE Clause
Guide on how to use the INSERT IGNORE clause to allow MySQL to disregard any row that contains an invalid data instead of terminating the entire insert block.
Linux Hint ☛ Add Months in SQL
Tutorial on the various methods and techniques that we can use for adding months to a given date in SQL databases when dealing with date related calculations.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nomacs on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nomacs on Manjaro. Nomacs is an open-source image viewer that supports a variety of formats including RAW and PSD images. It is known for its semi-transparent widgets that display additional information such as thumbnails, metadata, or histograms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Remmina on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina on Debian 12. Remmina shines as a beacon for system administrators and remote workers, offering a versatile and powerful tool for remote desktop access. Its open-source nature not only underscores its reliability and security but also highlights the vibrant community supporting its development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DigiKam on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DigiKam on Fedora 39. DigiKam stands out as a powerful, open-source photo management software that caters to the needs of both amateur and professional photographers.
ID Root ☛ Crontab Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
The crontab command in GNU/Linux is a powerful tool used for scheduling tasks to be executed automatically at specified times or intervals. It stands for “cron table,” utilizing the cron daemon to execute tasks based on the schedule defined in the crontab files.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlassFish on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on openSUSE. Eclipse GlassFish is an open-source application server that serves as the Eclipse Foundation’s implementation of the Jakarta EE platform, which was formerly known as Java EE.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install the Latest NextCloud AIO (All In One) on Ubuntu/Debian/Fedora/RHEL/AlmaLinux/Rocky Linux/CentOS Stream
The latest version of NextCloud comes with NextCloud Hub 7. It comes with a lot of new features. The latest version of NextCloud does not work without a valid SSL certificate and a domain name. Older versions of NextCloud did not have such requirements. So, setting up the latest version of NextCloud is a bit challenging for new users.
Linux Hint ☛ Linux Logrotate Examples
Log information is a very important part of any operating system to diagnose the problem of any running application and the log entries help to find out the solution of the problem. Most of the applications of the Linux operating system generate the log and the system administrator gets the required information about the application from the log entries. However, the log entries sometimes create problems because the size of the entries becomes larger with time. So, the log entries are required to manage.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Set Up HAProxy with Keepalived for High Availability
When you have a load balancer, a common challenge comes in achieving availability, especially where continuous service availability is required. Even a load balancer can fail you if you have not incorporated a way to ensure its availability, and that’s where Keepalived comes into play. It is an open-source framework that is designed for Linux systems to achieve reliability by managing the load balancing and IP failover. Keepalived is used with a load balancer such as HAProxy to ensure the continuity of service to achieve reliability. This post introduces Keepalived and goes through the steps to set it up with HAProxy.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Implement SSL Passthrough in HAProxy
Balancing the load directed to your web servers is one way of ensuring that you don’t get a case of downtime. A reliable way of balancing the load is using a load balancer, and HAProxy is an ideal option. With it, you can configure how you want to balance the load while implementing the SSL passthrough to ensure that you secure the traffic between the client and the servers.
This post begins by discussing why implementing the SSL passthrough in HAProxy is essential. We then discuss the steps to follow to implement it with an example for easy understanding.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install HAProxy on Debian Linux
Even when running Debian, you still need HAProxy to handle the traffic on your web server. For instance, you might have an Apache or Python3 web server running on your Debian system and you want to distribute the traffic across the servers to ensure that no server gets overloaded. Such a case requires you to install HAProxy and configure it to distribute the traffic based on the rules that you create. By the end of this post, you will know what it takes to install and configure HAProxy on Debian Linux. We are using Debian 11 for this case, but the same steps work on Debian 10.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Handle UDP Traffic with HAProxy
When talking about HAProxy, we mainly work with TCP or HTTP traffic since they are the most common type of traffic. However, you may have a case where you want to work with UDP to load balance a connectionless and stateless traffic.
Initially, HAProxy didn’t support the UDP traffic. Outdated HAProxy versions still don’t support the UDP traffic. To handle the UDP traffic, you must have an installed HAProxy from version 1.5. With that in mind, this post will guide you on how to handle the UDP traffic with HAProxy. We will talk about the importance of HAProxy and what configurations you should make to handle the UDP traffic. Let’s get started!
Linux Hint ☛ How to Check Kernel Version in Linux
The kernel acts as a core component and heart of all Linux systems. It works as the connection between software and hardware while managing all system resources. Kernel is essential in driver updates, security updates, bug fixes, system maintenance, documentation, and other system diagnostics. Eventually, it ensures a proper device management, overall security, and optimal PC performance.
Moreover, Linux administrators and other users must know their kernel version to determine the system’s software and hardware compatibility. However, beginners don’t know how to find and check the kernel version. Hence, in this short guide, you will get to know about the ways to check the kernel version in any Linux system.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Configure HAProxy for WebSocket Connections
WebSocket applications have real-time and bidirectional communication between the client and the server. Even with WebSocket connections, you still need a way to distribute the traffic to avoid overloading a server which would lead to downtime and unavailability.
HAProxy is an example of a free and reliable load balancer that also works as a reverse proxy. You can configure HAProxy for WebSocket connections to better utilize WebSockets’ features, especially on real-time data transfer, while minimizing the server load using HAProxy. This post presents all the required steps to configure HAProxy for WebSocket connections.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Add/Remove Kernel Boot Parameters/Arguments and GRUB Boot Entries on Fedora/RHEL/AlmaLinux/Rocky Linux/CentOS Stream
On Fedora 39+, RHEL 9, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 9, and CentOS Stream 9 Linux distributions, you can use the grubby program to manage the GRUB boot entries.
In this article, we will show you how to use grubby to add/remove the kernel boot parameters from the GRUB boot entries on Fedora, RHEL, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and CentOS Stream. We will also show you how to add/remove the custom GRUB boot entries and set the specific GRUB boot entries as the default using grubby on Fedora, RHEL, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and CentOS Stream.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Count the Number of Files in a Directory on Linux
If you are working on an operating system, it is essential to count the available files in the directory as it provides a brief overview of the contents. It lets you limit the storage and get the details of unnecessarily large files. Moreover, as a Bash script user, you can count the number of files to automate the specific tasks and limit the numbers in them.
However, many beginners want to know how to check the number of files. So, in the blog, we included multiple commands to count the number of available files in the directory quickly.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Export the Ld_Library_Path in Linux
In Linux, having a short glimpse of environment variables helps the users to understand more about the system’s work. These variables let you configure and optimize the system accordingly. The “ld_library_path” is one of those variables which holds an information about where the shared libraries are stored in your system.
It means that “ld_library_path” contains a list of paths where these libraries are stored so that the executable files can access them whenever required.
You can also add new paths to the “ld_library_path” to maintain a well-organized system file structure. This quick guide explains a simple method to export the “ld_library_path” in Linux so that you can add new paths to it.
Linux Hint ☛ Examples of the Curl Get Command
In Linux, the client for URLs or Curl is a popular command-line utility that allows you to transfer the data over a network using numerous protocols such as HTTPS, HTTP, FTP, etc. It lets you send and receive the data using its get, post, and request methods. Among these, you need to use the “get” method very often. Hence, it becomes essential for you to learn the ways and various options that you can use to boost your productivity.
“Curl get” is easy and it requires you to enter the simple commands. Despite this simplicity, many users are unaware of its true potential. Therefore, this short guide has some examples of the “curl get” command in Linux.
Linux Hint ☛ What Is Let’s Encrypt DNS-01 Challenge and How to Use It to Get SSL Certificates?
Let’s Encrypt is a free and trusted SSL certificate authority (CA). Let’s Encrypt uses strict policies to verify the ownership of a domain and only provides SSL certificates for those verified domains.
By default, Let’s Encrypt uses the HTTP-01 challenge to verify the ownership. The HTTP-01 challenge puts a file on the Webroot of your web server and uses the DNS name of the webserver to fetch the file. If the file can be fetched from the internet, the authority of the domain name is verified and the SSL certificate is issued. That’s good for most servers and home users who can afford a public IP address from their internet service provider (ISP).
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GIMP Tutorial: Playing With G'MIC
We've done a few things with G'MIC over the years, but not much. If you haven't heard of G'MIC, it's an add-on program for GIMP that has LOADS of different effects. Some are weird things that I probably wouldn't use, but everyone is different, so you might use something I don't think is very useful. Let's spend some time just looking at what G'MIC does. It might take a bit since there are twenty categories and the first TWO have 86 different effects. I'm going to pick out a few that I found. Hopefully the ones I show you are useful for something you are creating. I originally did this article during my lunch break at work, where I have to use Windows (sorry). I came home to find that some of the effects that are in Windows, AREN'T in our version of G'MIC.