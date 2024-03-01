New Articles About PCLinuxOS in The PCLinuxOS Magazine

What caused you to try Linux and join this forum?

I got tired of Windows always interfering with whatever I needed to do. I had fooled around a bit with Linux on the job, stumbled onto PCLinuxOS, and I was hooked. I figured I would get better help from a PCLinuxOS specific place so I joined the forum.

What specific equipment do you currently use with PCLinuxOS?

Laptop: Dell M6800 laptop, Core I7-4810, Nvidia GK104 Desktop: homebrew Ryzen 5 3600, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Do you feel that your use of Linux influences the reactions you receive from your computer peers or family? If so, how?

They get upset when I answer their Windows questions by saying "Can't help you, it's been more than 16 years since I touched Windows." Other than that, they are very accepting, as I have always been a bit of an oddball.

What would you like to see happen within PCLinuxOS that would make it a better place. What are your feelings?

I would love for us all to occasionally get together for lunch or dinner somewhere. I know, not realistic, but still.