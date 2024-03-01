New Articles About PCLinuxOS in The PCLinuxOS Magazine
-
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
-
From The Chief Editor's Desk...
This month's cover image is created by AI, specifically Google
BardGemini. Since Google BardGemini (Google changed the name from Bard to Gemini early in February, after I had created the March cover image) was “opened up” to the general public recently for image creation, I just had to give it a try. I used the criteria of “bull running through the town square of Spring, Texas with the PCLinuxOS logo hanging off of the right horn” to create the image. Google BardGemini came up with everything, except the PCLinuxOS logo. I had to “replace” the unrecognizable logo Bardhad hanging from the bull's horn with a PCLinuxOS logo in Gimp.
-
PCLinuxOS Forum & Friends Spotlight: The Chief
What caused you to try Linux and join this forum?
I got tired of Windows always interfering with whatever I needed to do. I had fooled around a bit with Linux on the job, stumbled onto PCLinuxOS, and I was hooked. I figured I would get better help from a PCLinuxOS specific place so I joined the forum.
What specific equipment do you currently use with PCLinuxOS?
Laptop: Dell M6800 laptop, Core I7-4810, Nvidia GK104 Desktop: homebrew Ryzen 5 3600, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Do you feel that your use of Linux influences the reactions you receive from your computer peers or family? If so, how?
They get upset when I answer their Windows questions by saying "Can't help you, it's been more than 16 years since I touched Windows." Other than that, they are very accepting, as I have always been a bit of an oddball.
What would you like to see happen within PCLinuxOS that would make it a better place. What are your feelings?
I would love for us all to occasionally get together for lunch or dinner somewhere. I know, not realistic, but still.
-
Remembering tuxlink: A Tribute
Sadly, we lost a much beloved member of our PCLinuxOS family on February 20, 2024. Michael A. Duffy, who sometimes went by Mick and more commonly known as tuxlink, passed away after a brief hospitalization. He leaves behind a wife, Therese, a daughter, Shannon, and a son, Michael. tuxlink was 65 years old, and lived in La Verne, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.
-
Testimonial: All Roads Lead To PCLinuxOS
I'm a lot younger than most of the community here, so my first experience with Linux was when my uncle suggested that I try it in 2016. Soon I would flash my first distro onto a USB and put it on an old Toshiba Satellite. That distro was Linux Mint. I immediately fell in love, especially with that skeuomorphic Mint-X theme at the time! However, there were so many things I wanted to use that weren't on LM at the time, so I would soon install Manjaro on a newer laptop that my uncle had given me. I would hop around between Manjaro, Kubuntu, and even Lubuntu (when it was still LXDE), but I eventually came back to Manjaro because it was cutting edge. That all changed when an update to systemd broke Manjaro and Arch Linux for a bunch of people, including myself. At the time, I didn't know how to recover from that, so I lost everything that was on there.