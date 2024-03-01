Serpent OS End of February Update

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024



This update came a little later in the month, as we've got a lot of exciting news to share. Everything from boulder in Rust, to the GNOME 45 Desktop complete with moss triggers built atop a rebootstrapped toolchain.

Rusty Boulder

We're pleased to announce that over the course of this weekend, once testing has completed we'll deploy the latest version of boulder, our packaging build tool. This has been given the Rust treatment, directly sharing the codebase with moss.

