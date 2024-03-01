today's howtos
-
Major Hayden ☛ Connect Caddy to Porkbun
Caddy offers a great web and proxy server experience with minimal configuration and automated TLS certificates. Learn how to connect Caddy to Porkbun to get TLS certificates by managing your DNS records for you automatically. 🐷
-
Kushal Das: Securing via systemd, a story
Last night I deployed a https://writefreely.org based blog and secured it with systemd by adding
DynamicUser=yes. But the service itself could not write to the sqlite database.
Feb 28 21:37:52 kushaldas.se writefreely[1652088]: ERROR: 2024/02/28 21:37:52 database.go:3000: Couldn't insert into posts: attempt to write a readonly database
Today morning I realized that the settings blocked writing to all paths except few temporary ones. I had to add a
StateDirectoryand used the same in
WorkingDirectoryso that the service works correctly.
-
Setup Python 3.12.2 on KDE Neon as of 02/29 vs Fedora 40 KDE Development branch
KDE Neon KVM guest was deployed via neon-user-20240229-0716.iso. Python 3.12.2 installation has been performed per https://www.dedicatedcore.com/blog/install-pyenv-ubuntu/
-
Linux Journal ☛ Securing Your Digital Fortress Implementing a GNU/Linux Filesystem Encryption With LUKS and eCryptfs
In the digital age, data security has become a paramount concern for individuals and organizations alike. With cyber threats evolving at an alarming rate, protecting sensitive information is not just a priority but a necessity. Linux, known for its robust security features, offers powerful tools for filesystem encryption: LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) and eCryptfs. These tools provide layers of security for data at rest, ensuring that confidential information remains confidential, even if it falls into the wrong hands. This article embarks on an exploration of LUKS and eCryptfs, shedding light on their mechanisms, benefits, and practical applications.
-
Uninterupted desktop streaming vs. NetworkManager
For maybe more than a year (maybe two) I’ve been struggling with getting desktop streaming from GNU/Linux desktop client to a backdoored Windows or GNU/Linux host system working flawlessly. I mean without interruptions in video frame speed (60fps) or audio drop-outs.