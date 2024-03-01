Last night I deployed a https://writefreely.org based blog and secured it with systemd by adding DynamicUser=yes . But the service itself could not write to the sqlite database.

Feb 28 21:37:52 kushaldas.se writefreely[1652088]: ERROR: 2024/02/28 21:37:52 database.go:3000: Couldn't insert into posts: attempt to write a readonly database