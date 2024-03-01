Toolbx is a release blocker for Fedora 39 onwards

One very important thing that we did behind the scenes was to make Toolbx a release blocker for Fedora 39 and onwards. This means that the registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora-toolbox OCI image is considered a release-blocking deliverable, and there are release-blocking test criteria to ensure that the toolbox RPM is usable.

Earlier, there was no formal requirement for Toolbx to be usable when a new Fedora was released. That was a problem for a tool that’s so popular and provides something as fundamental as an interactive command line environment for software development and troubleshooting the host operating system. Everybody expects their CLI environment to just work even under very adverse conditions, and Toolbx should be no different. Except that Toolbx is slightly more complicated than running Bash or Z shell directly on the host OS, and, therefore, requires a bit more diligence.

Toolbx has two parts — an OCI image, which defaults to registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora-toolbox on Fedora hosts, and the toolbox RPM. The OCI image is pulled by the RPM to set up a containerized interactive CLI environment.

