It’s Game Over for GNOME Games in Ubuntu 24.04

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024



Since Ubuntu 23.10 the distro defaults to a minimal install, which preinstall only core software essentials (like a terminal and web browser). But users can opt for a “full installation” that preinstalls extra software, including a small selection of simple games.

But in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS no games will be provided.

As of the Noble Numbat, no games will be shipped in Ubuntu, in either the minimal or the full install option. The games also won’t be present in the ISO (which includes all software used in a full install so people opting for it can install everything without an internet connection).

