CTL Chromebook NL73 Series to support 5G RedCap with a Snapdragon X35 modem

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024



CTL Chromebook NL73 Series based on Intel Processor N100 or N200 SoC will be offered with a Snapdragon X35 modem to support the new 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) standard.

5G RedCap – also known as 5G NR-Light – keeps some 5G features such as low latency, low power consumption, enhanced security, and network slicing while limiting the bandwidth to around a few hundred Mbps. It was initially designed to target industrial IoT applications, but Qualcomm also mentioned its Snapdragon X35 modem could be used in smartwatches and XR glasses when it was first announced, and it might be used in other cost-sensitive devices such as Chromebooks.

The ML73 Series runs Chrome OS with automatic updates guaranteed until June 2033.

Read on