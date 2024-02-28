9 Best Free and Open Source Groupware Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2024



The Linux platform offers an impressive set of collaboration software. This type of software often includes messaging functionality, support for the popular mail protocols (such as STMP, IMAP, and POP3), and organisational tools including a calendar.

The standard medium for accessing a groupware account is via a web browser. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

