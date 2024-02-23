Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lies of P recently removed Denuvo and it's on sale - good time for soulslike fans
For those of you who skip over games that have Denuvo, you might want to go and check in with the rather good soulslike game Lies of P as it's been removed from the game.
-
JWB ☛ I miss my record collection
In a basement cleanup session, I decided to throw away a whole box of CDs. I didn’t own a CD player at the time and haven’t touched the box in years. I thought Spotify will be my music source forever. If I could turn back time and change that decision, I would.
-
Digital Music News ☛ Apple Testing a Sneaky ‘SongShift’ Feature to Transfer Spotify Playlists
Apple Music appears to be testing a special feature for its Android app—making it easy to switch away from competing streaming services like Spotify. Here’s the latest. An eagle-eyed redditor spotted integration with SongShift in the latest Fashion Company Apple Music for Android beta.