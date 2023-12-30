Great Time to Try Something New, Even a New GNU/Linux Distro

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2023



THIS Christmastime has now unofficially turned into new year's preparations. By now, many have caught up with tasks delayed (procrastinated) until the holidays and the gifts have long been unwrapped, with whatever inside them becoming "old" or "boring".

So right about this time people start messing around or tinkering about with their PCs, organising old files, looking inside drawers, pulling out old gadgets/hardware, and... well, some try a new distro of GNU/Linux.

Right now is one of the best possible times (of each year) to try a new distro or install a distro for someone else, possibly assisting someone who already did so but requires further guidance.

Helping out people who need to escape Windows or want to escape Windows is easier right now. It's perhaps a golden opportunity, with all this ample spare time (and hostile weather outdoors).

For some people, moving from a less desirable distro (e.g. Ubuntu in Microsoft's pocket) to something new, or even just experimenting with another desktop environment, can be a timely learning experience.

Whatever you do on your days off (we assume more than half of our readers get time off for one holiday or another), don't let them go to waste. Right now is a great time to persuade people to give GNU/Linux a chance. █