Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Tomorrow is Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day
I added these events to my calendar for the following years to help me take a break, take some inventory of my projects and reflect on what should be continued (and how much I’m willing to put in) and which ones should go on a break or stop completely.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.10: Nano and Vim Series, OOM Concept, Ansible Apt and More
Two tutorial series on Vim and Nano editors among other things.
Back End/Databases
Pedro ☛ I'm staying in Micro.blog
My subscription is about to renew, and since I have been doing this with all my recent subscriptions, I was debating whether to keep it or drop it.
Avinash Sajjanshetty ☛ Why does SQLite (in production) have such a bad rep?
Most people see it from a web workload perspective. Typically, we use Client-Server databases like PostgreSQL. But, SQLite absolutely shines in many other cases like mobile or embedded devices.
Licensing / Legal
[Old] Dirk Riehle ☛ The Single-Vendor Commercial Open Source Business Model – Dirk Riehle's Industry and Research Publications
Single-vendor commercial open source software projects are open source software projects that are owned by a single firm that derives a direct and significant revenue stream from the software. Single-vendor commercial open source at first glance represents an economic paradox: How can a firm earn money if it is making its product available for free as open source? This paper presents the core properties of single-vendor open source business models and discusses how they work. Using a single-vendor open source approach, firms can get to market faster with a superior product at lower cost than possible for traditional competitors. The paper shows how these benefits accrue from an engaged and self-supporting user community. Lacking any prior comprehensive reference, this paper is based on an analysis of public statements by practitioners of single-vendor open source. It forges the various anecdotes into a coherent description of revenue generation strategies and relevant business functions.
[Old] ACM ☛ Free and Open Source Software - and Other Market Failures
The largest Linux user group in the world was the Skåne Sjælland Linux User Group (aka SSLUG), which boasted tens of thousands of members. They held major conferences, and they influenced public policy because no politician can afford to piss off potential voters when they come in well-organized batches of thousands.
The one single thing all members of SSLUG had in common was being pissed at IT vendors who made their jobs and lives miserable. Imagine being employed as an IT [sic] person in some company that rolls out Windows Vista. Not because they needed to. Not because they wanted to. Because Microsoft forced them to.
[...]
There is also no more SSLUG, not even a homepage: The last person to leave must have turned off the web server.
