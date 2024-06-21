Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The largest Linux user group in the world was the Skåne Sjælland Linux User Group (aka SSLUG), which boasted tens of thousands of members. They held major conferences, and they influenced public policy because no politician can afford to piss off potential voters when they come in well-organized batches of thousands.

The one single thing all members of SSLUG had in common was being pissed at IT vendors who made their jobs and lives miserable. Imagine being employed as an IT [sic] person in some company that rolls out Windows Vista. Not because they needed to. Not because they wanted to. Because Microsoft forced them to.

[...]

There is also no more SSLUG, not even a homepage: The last person to leave must have turned off the web server.