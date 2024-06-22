Two Months After SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2024

updated Jun 22, 2024



Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) don't typically work , except against the weak and/or gullible [1, 2]

LAST night we finished some celebrations, so we ought to have more time available for writing right now (this past week was slower than the prior ones).

In a letter dated April 26 (i.e. 8 weeks ago) it is alleged this site "defamed" the person who had engaged in a campaign of harassment against the person who runs it (and had merely responded to the harassment). As noted here before, there's no room for tolerating harassment of women and we stood our ground on the matter.

SLAPP is a new thing to us; it took 20 years to happen. SLAPP is always a bad idea because its goal is primarily to scare, to intimidate, irrespective or merits or prospect of winning a case.

The SLAPP has been mostly been put to rest, so we can now focus on GNU/Linux news and Free software stuff. █