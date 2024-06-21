In the Phase I of this project, our focus is on adding support for latest GObject Introspection attributes to vapigen and the vala compiler. Currently we are adding support for the glib:sync-func, glib:async-func, and glib:finish-func attribute for method, and the default-value attribute for property. To accomplish this, we need to understand how the GirParser builds the AST from the GIR data, and how the GirWriter writes into the GIR file using the AST. The latter is a bit easy, because the GirWriter simply visits all code nodes and prints each one of them into the GIR file.