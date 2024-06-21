Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: nanotime 0.3.8 on CRAN: More Maintenance
Leonardo and I are happy to annunce that a new version 0.3.8 of our nanotime package arrived on CRAN today. It is the first release in over 1 1/2 years. nanotime relies on the RcppCCTZ package (as well as the RcppDate package for additional C++ operations) and offers efficient high(er) resolution time parsing and formatting up to nanosecond resolution, using the bit64 package for the actual
integer64arithmetic. Initially implemented using the S3 system, it has benefitted greatly from a rigorous refactoring by Leonardo who not only rejigged
nanotimeinternals in S4 but also added new S4 types for periods, intervals and durations.
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 beta 2
Godot 4.3 is in beta, and progressing well towards stable. This beta 2 fixes many critical issues reported by testers of the previous snapshots.
Licensing / Legal
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Comparing BSD and GPL Licenses: Which One Fits Your Project?
When embarking on a new software project, one of the critical decisions you’ll face is selecting the right open-source license. The choice can significantly impact how your software can be used, modified, and distributed. Two of the most popular open-source licenses are the BSD (Berkeley Software Distribution) license and the GPL (General Public License). Each has its own philosophy and implications for your code. In this blog post, we’ll compare these licenses to help you determine which one might be the best fit for your project.
Kernel Space
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel Battlemage display drivers coming soon for Linux — functional drivers to focus on power efficiency first
Intel is working on bringing Linux display driver functionality to its upcoming Battlemage GPUs. A functional driver will be integrated into Linux 6.11's next kernel cycle.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Sudhanshu Tiwari: GSoC 2024: Week 1-2 Report
In the Phase I of this project, our focus is on adding support for latest GObject Introspection attributes to vapigen and the vala compiler. Currently we are adding support for the glib:sync-func, glib:async-func, and glib:finish-func attribute for method, and the default-value attribute for property. To accomplish this, we need to understand how the GirParser builds the AST from the GIR data, and how the GirWriter writes into the GIR file using the AST. The latter is a bit easy, because the GirWriter simply visits all code nodes and prints each one of them into the GIR file.
