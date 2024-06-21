Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Linux Months-Old News (LWN Uncorrected)
They could at least update the original
-
This Week Fedora Celebrates Diversity, But It is Pushing Proprietary Software and Censorship
IBM openwashing, perception management, and reputation laundering gone awry?
New
-
IPFS censorship, Edward Brocklesby & Debian hacker expulsion
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
-
Links 20/06/2024: Dumbphone Experience and Bad Encryption
Links for the day
-
Official Project Gemini news feed — Five years of Gemini!
the official statement
-
Ultimate Judgment: the Debian Suicide Cluster
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 20/06/2024: Bruce Schneier Adds Moderation Policy, FUCKSHITUP Can't Be Trademarked in the US
Links for the day
-
Mass Layoffs Happening in IBM Subsidiaries, Almost No Media Exists Anymore (to Cover That)
They can drive people out with R.T.O. of lay off in small batches to prevent any media scrutiny
-
Links 20/06/2024: Trying to Maintain Health and the Implosion of LLM Bubble/Hype
Links for the day
-
Microsoft's Bing Share in Canada Has Only Decreased Since the LLM Hype ("Bing Chat")
According to statCounter
-
Gemini Links 20/06/2024: Golden Ticket and Looking for Web 1.0 Communities
Links for the day
-
Not Even TRYING to Compete With Microsoft
CMA (UK) ought to step in and investigate why Canonical (UK) refuses to even compete
-
Poul-Henning Kamp: Why Freedom in 'FOSS' Matters
Openwashing is more widely recognised as a growing problem
-
[Meme] EU Chat Control: The Problem is Too Much Privacy???
So what's with GDPR then? The EU is contradicting itself!
-
Lithuania: GNU/Linux Usage Climbs to Highest Level in Years
consistent abandonment of Microsoft
-
"Remarkably Little Had Changed."
Black or African American not even mentioned
-
Rumours That Nat Friedman (CEO) Was 'Fired' by GitHub/Microsoft
"Microsoft Refused to Fix Flaw Years Before SolarWinds Hack"
-
linuxsecurity.com: A Step in a Positive Direction
We hope that Guardian Digital and linuxsecurity.com will rectify the matter and persist with real articles
-
Links 20/06/2024: Somali Piracy Surges, Juneteenth Discussed
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 20/06/2024: Gemini is 5 Today (Still No Gemlog Entry From its Founder)
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
Span from 2024-06-14 to 2024-06-20 1937 /n/2024/06/15/A_Smokescreen_for_Brad_Smith.shtml