today's howtos
How to Run Your Own Hey Hi (AI) Tool like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot with GPT4ALL
Manage your NVMe drive in the GNU/Linux terminal
Learn how to manage NVMe drives directly from the GNU/Linux terminal using the Open Source nvme-cli tool. Optimize performance, monitor health and explore additional features for enhanced control over your NVMe storage.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable JPEG-XL (.jxl) Image Support in Ubuntu 24.04 & 22.04
This tutorial shows how to enable .jxl file support for system image viewer, GIMP, and some other apps in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and even Ubuntu 18.04. JPEG-XL is a new image format by JPEG committee.
It's FOSS ☛ Fixing Applications Icon Missing from the Launcher in Ubuntu
Some applications are not displaying their icons in the launcher in Ubuntu? Here's what you can do about it.
Doug Brown ☛ Upgrading my Chumby 8 kernel part 11: SD/CF card reader
As my Chumby 8 kernel upgrade project neared the finish line (read parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 first if you want), I noticed something subtly annoying. The built-in SD/CF card reader was allocating its own dummy block device (/dev/sda) even if no cards were inserted.
Daniel Lange ☛ Daniel Lange: Fixing esptool read_flash above 2MB on some cheap ESP32 boards
esptool, the Espressif SoC serial bootloader utility, tends to dislike cheap Flash chips attached to the various incarnations of the ESP32 chip family. And it seems to dislike them even more when running
esptoolon GNU/Linux than on other OSs.
The common error mode is seeing it break at the 2MB barrier when trying to dump (
esptool read_flash) a 4MB flash configuration.
Linux Journal ☛ Efficient Container Orchestration Tips with Docker Swarm on Linux
In the fast-evolving landscape of software development, containerization has emerged as a revolutionary technology. Containers encapsulate applications and their dependencies, ensuring consistent performance across various environments. This paradigm shift has addressed many challenges associated with traditional virtualization, such as bloated resource usage and cumbersome deployment processes. By providing lightweight, portable, and self-sufficient units, containerization streamlines the development-to-production workflow, enhancing efficiency and reliability.
As containerization gained traction, the need for robust orchestration tools became evident. Docker Swarm, a native clustering and orchestration tool for Docker containers, was introduced to meet this demand. Developed by Docker Inc., Docker Swarm simplifies the management of containerized applications across a cluster of machines. It enables developers to deploy, manage, and scale applications seamlessly. While Kubernetes often dominates the container orchestration conversation, Docker Swarm remains a popular choice due to its simplicity and deep integration with the Docker ecosystem.
C.J. Collier: Signed NVIDIA drivers on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Dataproc 2.2
Hello folks,
I’ve been working this year on better integrating NVIDIA hardware with the Google Cloud Dataproc product (Hadoop on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud) running the default cluster node image. We have an open bug[1] in the initialization-actions repo regarding creation failures upon enabling secure boot. This is because with secure boot, kernel driver code has its signature verified before insmod places the symbols into kernel memory. The verification process involves reading trust root certificates from EFI variables, and validating that the signatures on the kernel driver either a) were made directly by one of the certificates in the boot sector or b) were made by certificates which chain up to one of them.