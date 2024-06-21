Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ Alif Semi Ensemble E1C is an entry-level Cortex-M55 MCU with a 46 GOPS Ethos-U55 AI/ML accelerator
Alif Semi Ensemble E1C is an entry-level addition to the company’s Ensemble Cortex-A32M35 processors and microcontrollers with Ethos-U55 microNPUs that targets the very edge with a 160 MHz Cortex-M55 microcontroller and a 46 GOPS Ethos-U55 NPU. The Ensemble E1C is virtually the same as the E1 microcontroller but with less memory (2MB SRAM) and storage (up to 1.9MB non-volatile MRAM), and offered in more compact packages with 64, 90, or 120 pins as small as 3.9 x 3.9mm.
CNX Software ☛ Orange Pi KunPeng Pro SBC features a quad-core Huawei CPU with an 8 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator
Orange Pi KunPeng Pro is a single board computer powered by an unnamed KunPeng quad-core processor from Huawei that features an 8 TOPS NPU for Hey Hi (AI) workloads.
Arduino ☛ This portable Starmap could be your guide to the cosmos
Estimates vary, but there are generally a few thousand stars bright enough to see in the sky on a clear, moonless, cloudless night away from city lights. You might be able to identify a couple of them, along with a handful of constellations.
Arduino ☛ Project Hub’s new featured pages are your gateway to inspiration!
Arduino’s Project Hub is more than just a platform; it’s a vibrant community where members share their ideas and achievements, contributing to our knowledge base and inspiring everyone to make, learn, and try something new.
Tom's Hardware ☛ SkatterBencher is working on a telemetry tool for the Raspberry Pi
SkatterBencher's telemetry tool for the Raspberry Pi brings real-time data logging to our favorite SBC. Data is output to the terminal and logged to CSV for later analysis.
Can we outrace the e-waste problem? Yes, we can.
2019. 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste generated. 2022. 62 million metric tons of electronic waste generated. 2050. 110 million metric tons of electronic waste projected. These aren’t figures we should be proud of.
System76 ☛ Scale quickly with new Starling Arm-Based Ampere Servers
Linux computer manufacturer System76 announces the arrival of the Starling Arm-based Ampere Server powered by the Ampere® Altra® family of processors.
From ambitious starts to global expansion, Starling Arm-based Ampere Servers make scalability accessible, balancing high performance, low price per core, and low power consumption. These servers are configurable with:
Up to 128 CPU cores
8 Channel DDR4 RAM (3200MHz)
Up to 4 GPUs