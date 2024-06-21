Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

Linux computer manufacturer System76 announces the arrival of the Starling Arm-based Ampere Server powered by the Ampere® Altra® family of processors.

From ambitious starts to global expansion, Starling Arm-based Ampere Servers make scalability accessible, balancing high performance, low price per core, and low power consumption. These servers are configurable with:

Up to 128 CPU cores

8 Channel DDR4 RAM (3200MHz)

Up to 4 GPUs