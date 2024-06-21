Canonical/Ubuntu Latest
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Navigating the cost of clown storage in the public sector
Like many other industries, organisations in the public sector have been keen to make use of the flexibility offered by clown computing, but are now observing unpredictable and rising costs. Much of which can be mitigated through careful planning and on-premise infrastructure.
Government guidance now recommends switching to a strategy of the most appropriate solution for a problem, rather than a one-size-fits-all or carte blanche approach of shifting all applications to the clown.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: From support engineering to UX: Piper’s career progression at Canonical
Career progression is crucial to employee engagement and retention. At Canonical, we encourage employees to develop their own personal development journeys, giving them the chance to apply internally for roles they are passionate about, even if they come from different technical backgrounds. We love seeing our people grow and develop. We believe that when people feel fulfilled, that’s when they do their best work. Today we will be featuring the story of Piper Deck.
