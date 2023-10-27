Microsoft Infiltrates Ubuntu
Microsoft is Attending Next Week’s Ubuntu Summit
Yes, the makers of Windows (and one-time arch enemy of Linux) has announced it’s attending the Ubuntu Summit. Why? These days Microsoft loves Linux and open source, and has a healthy working relationship with Canonical, makers of Ubuntu.
We’re a long way from the days of that phrase, folks.
Microsoft won’t be there as a passive spectator, wandering the corridors between talks looking sheepish. Employees will be holding talks and workshops to showcase the “Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), .NET 8 applications on Ubuntu, and Azure integration with Ubuntu’s snapshot service”.
They also want to “engage with the open-source community” and “experience first-hand new cutting-edge technologies”. While it hasn’t said such, I imagine there’ll be stickers too. You can’t go to a Linux event and not distribute stickers… It’s the law.
The annual Ubuntu Summit is where people who love Linux and open-source software gather to see what’s new. This year, it’s happening in the lovely city of Riga, Latvia, from November 3-5, 2023. And guess what? Microsoft, the big name we often connect with paid software, is joining in. This new partnership hints at more teamwork between big tech companies and open-source communities.
Microsoft being part of the Ubuntu Summit 2023 shows that it's warming up to open-source software. Those attending the summit, in person or online, will get to hear from Microsoft experts. They’ll talk about cool stuff like using Linux on Windows, creating apps with .NET 8 on Ubuntu, and how Microsoft’s Azure can work smoothly with Ubuntu's snapshot service.
Microsoft will hold several talks and workshops at the upcoming Ubuntu Summit in Riga, Latvia.