posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2024



Quoting: Calamares Installer 3.3.7 Released, Here's What's New —

The Calamares team has officially released version 3.3.7 of their popular distro-agnostic Linux installation framework. This release follows a notable pause following version 3.3.6, which did not receive a public announcement.

With an intent to “get the process moving again,” the Calamares development team acknowledges the slight delay caused by meticulous issue resolution over two months. Here’s what’s new in this release.