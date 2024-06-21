today's leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.25: New Adélie Linux, Lindroid, Arch Install and More
It's raining new and interesting projects this week.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi 6.8 Released with Mail Client Improvements + More
A new version of Vivaldi, the power-user’s preferred browser (right?) is out with a symphony—don’t groan—of improvements. While most people use the Vivaldi web browser for browsing the web, and it offers plenty of buffs to improve that experience, it also comes with a variety of built-in tools for productivity, like note taking, todos, a clock/timer, calendar, RSS reader, e-mail client and more. Vivaldi Mail is built-in to the Vivaldi web browser, delivering a capable alternative to a regular desktop e-mail client like Thunderbird.
Mozilla
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Maximize Your Day: Treat Your Email Like Laundry
Imagine for a moment if we treated email the same way we treat our laundry. It might look something like this: At least ten times an hour, we’d look in the dryer, sigh at the mix of wet and dry clothes, wonder where the shirt we needed was, and then close the dryer door again without emptying a thing. Laura Mae Martin, author of Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Wellbeing, has a better approach. Treat your email like you would ideally treat your laundry.
How do we put this metaphor to work in our inboxes? Martin has some steps for getting the most out of this analogy, and the first is to set aside a specific time in your day to tackle your inbox. This is the email equivalent of emptying your dryer, not just looking in it, and sorting the clothes into baskets. You’re already setting future you up for a better day with this first step!
