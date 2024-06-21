posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2024



Quoting: Refracta - operating system based on Devuan - LinuxLinks —

Refracta is an operating system designed for home computer users.

It’s based on Devuan Linux. Everything installed in Refracta is free and open-source software.

You do not need to install Refracta to try it out. You can run it entirely from the CD without making any changes to your current operating system. If you like it then you can install it in just a few minutes with a few clicks of the mouse.

The default install includes internet, graphics, multimedia, and office software along with various system tools and utilities. Hundreds more applications are available from a trusted source and can be quickly and easily installed.