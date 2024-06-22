GCC 12.4 Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2024



The GNU Compiler Collection version 12.4 has been released.

GCC 12.4 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 12 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 12.3 with more than 84 bugs fixed since the previous release.

This release is available from the FTP servers listed here:

https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-12.4.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html

Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org.

As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!

