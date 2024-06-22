Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Bryan Lunduke ☛ IBM Sued by State of Missouri for Racist Hiring Practices
Another lawsuit has been filed in the aftermath of the IBM / Red Hat leaks -- which exposed extreme levels of racism throughout the Tech Giant. Including hiring practices based on ethnicity and anti-White training programs.
This time, the state of Missouri has filed suit against IBM for violating the "Missouri Human Rights Act".
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 – With Adrian Edwards
Article co-authored by Chris Idoko and Jona Azizaj
Today marks Day 5 of Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2024! This exciting week-long celebration honors the diverse voices, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that enrich our vibrant Fedora community. Throughout Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, the DEI Team will showcase our members’ incredible stories and journeys through engaging interviews and captivating social control media spotlights. Join us in celebrating the unique contributions and talents that make Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 an extraordinary event!
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 25 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, June 2024
The recording of the April CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: Davide created an "Ask the CentOS Board" Matrix room.
