Windows TCO: Deaths, Ransom, and More

National Health Service (NHS) officials have battled crippling service disruptions across various hospitals in London after Synnovis – a partnership between Synlab and two London NHS Trusts – pulled its systems offline following a Qilin cyberattack.

Qilin told The Register in an interview earlier this week that it would publish the data on June 20, as it did, after the gang severed communications with Synnovis over its perceived unacceptable stalling during the negotiation phase.