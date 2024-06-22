Windows TCO: Deaths, Ransom, and More
-
The Register UK ☛ London hospital data allegedly leaks onto dark web
National Health Service (NHS) officials have battled crippling service disruptions across various hospitals in London after Synnovis – a partnership between Synlab and two London NHS Trusts – pulled its systems offline following a Qilin cyberattack.
Qilin told The Register in an interview earlier this week that it would publish the data on June 20, as it did, after the gang severed communications with Synnovis over its perceived unacceptable stalling during the negotiation phase.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Critical infrastructure operators’ resilience would get federal assessment under new bill
The Contingency Plan for Critical Infrastructure Act, introduced this week by Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator and other sector risk management agencies to deliver a report to Congress that details the risks that sectors face when they are unable to pivot quickly to manual operating mode.
-
The Record ☛ Almost 200 cancer operations postponed as ransomware group publishes London hospitals data
Health service staff have been “coordinating work across affected services, as well as with neighbouring providers and national partners to manage disruption,” stated NHS England, although it is feared the disruption could last until September.
Earlier this month, the cyber extortionist gang Qilin hit Synnovis, a business providing pathology services for hospitals and local clinics in the capital. It caused major disruption to services, forcing NHS England London to declare a regional critical incident.