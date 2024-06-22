Windows Falls Below 25% in Uzbekistan

Jun 22, 2024



AS the sister site has just mentioned, GNU/Linux is rising in Uzbekistan. As for Windows? Well, it is down to about a quarter since almost 2 years ago, at least based on statCounter. Does any of this matter?

Yes, it does.

We hope that Windows monoculture will end and then, in turn, support for GNU/Linux will become the "default".

In a lot of the world the "share" of Windows is now well than a third. Examples from this morning:

In a lot of Africa Windows is now below 10% [1, 2] and there are mass layoffs (Microsoft "exits"). █