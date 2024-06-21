Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

DDE Dock is the dock of Deepin Desktop Environment.

The new Dock consists of the traditional Dock and Tray (system level and program level).

Clicking on the Dock panel brings up the ‘System level tray display’ and ‘Dock display’ options, which allow the user to customise the display of the system level tray and the display of the Dock.

The traditional bottom Dock, which quickly opens frequently used applications (the horizontal bar at the bottom of the screen). It consists of the application launcher, the Show Desktop button, frequently used application shortcuts and the system tray. Supports the addition and removal of application shortcuts and displays a list of open application windows.

This is free and open source software.