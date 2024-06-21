Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
DDE Dock - dock of Deepin Desktop Environment - LinuxLinks
DDE Dock is the dock of Deepin Desktop Environment.
The new Dock consists of the traditional Dock and Tray (system level and program level).
Clicking on the Dock panel brings up the ‘System level tray display’ and ‘Dock display’ options, which allow the user to customise the display of the system level tray and the display of the Dock.
The traditional bottom Dock, which quickly opens frequently used applications (the horizontal bar at the bottom of the screen). It consists of the application launcher, the Show Desktop button, frequently used application shortcuts and the system tray. Supports the addition and removal of application shortcuts and displays a list of open application windows.
This is free and open source software.
rdiff-backup - reverse differential backup tool - LinuxLinks
Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.
Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.