today's leftovers
-
Linux Journal ☛ The Rise of GNU/Linux Hey Hi (AI) Assistants
In the realm of technology, the fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the GNU/Linux operating system marks a significant milestone. GNU/Linux Hey Hi (AI) Assistants, leveraging the power of conversational AI, are transforming the landscape of productivity and assistance. This article delves into the intricacies of these assistants, unraveling their capabilities, applications, and the potential they hold in our increasingly digital world.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Deck OLED now supports HDR Remote Play from PS5, unlike PlayStation Portal
Updates to Chiaki4Deck, an open-source client for PlayStation Remote Play, allow for the Steam Deck OLED to provide an even better experience than Sony's official dedicated Remote Play handheld. Extra setup is required, though.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASROCK reveals Hey Hi (AI) Mini PCs with up to 16 NPU TOPs performance
ASRock Industrial announces the innovative 4X4 BOX 8040 Series Mini PCs and Motherboard Series integrating AMD Ryzen Series APUs with Hey Hi (AI) capabilities. The CPU also includes 16 TOPS NPU, support for dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz memory among other features.
-
CNX Software ☛ M5StickC PLUS2 IoT development kit features ESP32-PICO-V3-02 SiP, larger 200 mAh battery
M5Stack M5StickC PLUS2 is a battery-powered ESP32 IoT development kit with a 1.14-inch display, a built-in microphone, a 6-axis gyroscope and accelerometer, a few buttons, a buzzer, a Grove connector and a GPIO header for expansion. It builds upon the M5StickC Plus released in September 2020, but replaced the ESP-PICO-D4 SiP with an ESP32-PICO-V3-02 still based on ESP32 WiSoC but having 8MB SPI flash and 2MB flash and also features a larger 200 mAh battery along with a new CH9102 USB to TTL chip and does without a PMIC.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Intel® TDX Support Coming to SUSE GNU/Linux Enterprise Server [Ed: Fake security]
Reliable data protection is a long-standing goal in computing and a requirement often set by end users and legislation. Two data protection technologies have been with us for a while, protecting data at different stages. These are: Data protection in Transit.