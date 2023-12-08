Linux Mint 21.3 is codenamed “Virginia” and it’s planned for release on Christmas 2023. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.

The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2023-12-05, brings a new dark GTK theme that you can enable from Appearance Settings > System > Dark, enables the Battery Monitor plugin by default in the panel, and adds a new “Taskbar Preferences” menu item to the panel’s right-click context menu.