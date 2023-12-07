Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.0

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 07, 2023



Linux Mint 21.3 is codenamed “Virginia” and it’s planned for release on Christmas 2023. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

While the Xfce and MATE editions of Linux Mint 21.3 will probably be very boring, the flagship edition featuring the Cinnamon desktop environment comes with some exciting changes for Linux Mint fans, such as the latest and greatest Cinnamon 6.0 desktop release with initial Wayland support.

