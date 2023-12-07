LinuxLinks on translateLocally and PDF Development Libraries

Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.
The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2023-12-05, brings a new dark GTK theme that you can enable from Appearance Settings > System > Dark, enables the Battery Monitor plugin by default in the panel, and adds a new “Taskbar Preferences” menu item to the panel’s right-click context menu.
KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.
Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2023.3, the Kali Linux 2023.4 release is here to introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. A dedicated image is available for those who want to use Kali Linux on the tiny computer, but you can also install it through the official Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility, which is very cool. The Raspberry Pi 5 image is powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS.
GNOME 45.2 is here more than five weeks after GNOME 45.1 and improves the GNOME Shell component by optimizing application search, improving high-contrast styling, and adding support for a “version-name” field in extension metainfo as GNOME Shell extensions now support a custom “version-name” string.
Many countries use censorship systems to block access to human rights resources, including those published by Amnesty International, in a deliberate effort to suppress freedom of information and efforts to hold the powerful to account. Audiences seeking to access those resources on the Amnesty.org website can now do so safely and securely, and bypass such censorship attempts. Visitors can be sure to reach the desired destination through end-to-end authentication while eliminating all metadata associated with their session making it impossible for their identity or internet activity to be tracked. From location hiding to end-to-end encryption, .onion sites are particularly useful at maximizing internet users' privacy and anonymity because they never leave the Tor network.
This is an unscheduled release to fix a crash bug affecting users running Tor Browser using Wayland. Please see tor-browser#42306 for more information.