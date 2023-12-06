Buzzwords Connected to Linux

Development of open-source AI models just got a major boost with the launch of the AI Alliance, a super-team made up of companies, developers, scientists, academics, and spearheaded by Meta and IBM, owners of Red Hat.

While governments around the world wrestle with ways to regulate AI to ensure development is safe, responsible, and not in going to lead to any sci-fi-esque doomsday scenarios, the newly-announced AI Alliance is aiming to offer an industry-led answer.