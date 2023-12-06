A growing number of cheap handheld retro game consoles can run mainline Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023,

updated Dec 06, 2023



The Steam Deck is probably the best known handheld gaming PC with a Linux-based operating system, but a number of cheap handhelds from companies like Anbernic and Powkiddy also run Linux-based software… but they tend to use custom kernels.

But when Phoronix reported this week that developer Chris Morgan submitted some code to bring support for a mainline Linux kernel to the Powkiddy X55 handheld, Morgan responded that the X55 is just the latest in a line of similar devices with mainline Linux support.

Others include the Anbernic RG503, RG353 series, and RG Nano. What those devices all have in common is a Rockchip RK3566 processor, which is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-52 EE graphics.

So what’s the advantage of mainline Linux support? Basically it will make it easier for developers to port other operating systems to run on those handhelds, as well as to keep them up to date with the latest performance, security, and feature updates.

Read on

Notebookcheck: