KDE Announces Finalists in Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



With KDE Plasma 6’s launch approaching in under three months, scheduled for release on February 28, 2024, there’s notable progress in functionality and aesthetic aspects.

In this regard, extensive efforts are being made to enhance the desktop environment’s visual identity. An initial concept for the default icon theme has already been developed, which you can see more about here.

At the same time, the default wallpaper is also a focus area. As we informed you in August, KDE reached out to its community, announcing a competition for the default wallpaper for Plasma 6, which attracted a staggering 250 submissions.

