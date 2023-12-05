Django 5.0 released
The Django team is happy to announce the release of Django 5.0.
The release notes cover a deluge of exciting new features in detail, but a few highlights are:
- The database-computed default values allow for defining database-computed defaults to model fields.
- Continuing the trend of expanding the Django ORM, the generated model field allows the creation of database generated columns.
- The concept of a field group was added to the templates system to simplify form field rendering.
