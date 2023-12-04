Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 04, 2023



Derived from the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, more specifically from the Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS point release with the Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 graphics stack, Zorin OS 17 beta is here to introduce a much refined and modern desktop experience.

Even though it is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which uses the GNOME 42 desktop environment series, Zorin OS 17 beta ships with a newer GNOME desktop, namely GNOME 43, featuring Quick Settings, full GTK4 theming, an advanced window-tiling experience, new Power modes, a new screenshot and screen recording experience, as well as a new and refined Activities Overview feature.

