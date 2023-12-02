Canonical/Ubuntu: Hardware, Ubuntu Summit 2023, and Switching Workspaces
-
Ubuntu ☛ MOTL: Minis Forum N33 NUC
Part 1: The hardware setup As a first attempt at trying MAAS outside the lines (MOTL), let’s pick a random, inexpensive Next Unit of Computing (NUC). Indeed, let’s start with a Minis Forum N33, which is older and “out of print.” The relevant forum is offline, and manuals are hard to Surveillance Giant Google up. Nice challenge.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Ubuntu Summit 2023 Reflections
We have just returned from the stunning city of Riga, where Canonical hosted the Ubuntu Summit 2023, and we are still buzzing with the energy from meeting so many of you.
Preparing this event was a team effort. A small team of us have been meeting for months, brainstorming ideas, preparing huge to-do lists, and dividing responsibilities. It was difficult, but also hugely rewarding, and an opportunity many of us felt was a privilege. As organizers, we embarked on our own journey, and formed great bonds with each other—and with you—by being tied by this event.
One of our main targets for this year was to be more open and communicative, and we succeeded. We explained our goals and vision for the Ubuntu Summit with our Ubuntu Summit 2023 announcement, shared stories on how we designed our logo, and encouraged speakers to submit exciting talks and workshops. We also gave our thoughts on why you should attend the Ubuntu Summit 2023 and sent a last reminder: The winter is coming, and so is the Ubuntu Summit!
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Switch Workspaces in Ubuntu 22.04 Using Buttons with This Extension
Looking for a quick way to switch workspaces in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using your mouse? You’ll already known you can click on the Activities button in the top bar. That opens the overview screen which shows all active workspaces. You click on a workspace to go straight to it. Not a hardship, granted, but a bit more effort than just switching instantly.