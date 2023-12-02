Inkscape 1.3.2 solves data loss bug in previous release

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2023



The Inkscape Developer Team released version 1.3.2 on November 26, 2023, to solve an important data loss bug in 1.3.1. If you installed 1.3.1, we recommend you update Inkscape as soon as possible. If you’re a Windows user, please uninstall the older version first.

This version enables stars, polygons, spirals and 3D boxes to save correctly.

If you experienced data loss with these shapes after saving them in an Inkscape SVG file, there is a way to recover your file. You can do this by manually editing the affected shapes if they are not showing up properly, using the following steps:

1. Check your files for missing elements by using a web browser or another program (because the missing elements will still be visible in Inkscape, but nowhere else).

2. To fix all the shapes at once, select all the elements in all the layers (using Ctrl + Alt + A , and make sure to unlock them first!) and then move them to the right (or left) and back again by pressing the arrow keys.

