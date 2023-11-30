today's leftovers

Lisp is one of the oldest programming languages still in use today, but it has evolved in multiple directions over its more than 60-year history. Two of the more prominent descendants, Common Lisp and Emacs Lisp (or Elisp), are fairly closely related at some level, but there is still something of a divide between them. Some recent discussion in the emacs-devel mailing list have shown that some elements from Common Lisp are not completely welcome in Elisp—at least in the code that is maintained by the Emacs project itself.

The discussion goes back to at least mid-September when the subject of keyword arguments, which are used extensively in Common Lisp, came up in another context; at that time, Richard Stallman pointed out that, while there is some amount of Common Lisp compatibility available for Elisp, it is ""not supposed to be used a lot"". Alfred M. Szmidt concurred, noting that useful pieces of Common Lisp can be adopted, but: ""There is no need to make Emacs Lisp complicated for the sake of compatibility with Common Lisp."" Meanwhile, Emacs maintainer Eli Zaretskii quantified the situation: ""466 out of 1637 Lisp files in Emacs require cl-lib (some of them only during compilation, i.e. they use only the macros)."" The Elisp "cl-lib" library (formerly "cl", which is deprecated, as Emacs regularly tells me) provides various compatibility macros and functions for those who need or want to use them in Emacs.