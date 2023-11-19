8 Tips To Keep Your Phone Running Like New and 5 Best GNU/Linux Phones to Watch Out for in 2023
8 Tips To Keep Your Phone Running Like New
We’re halfway through Longevity Month, and we thought this would be the ideal time to drop some knowledge on how to make your phone last longer.
DebugPoint ☛ 5 Best GNU/Linux Phones to Watch Out for in 2023
Here’s a list of the best GNU/Linux Phones which may become more mainstream in 2023 with their features and price. Android and iOS smartphones are the most popular ones around the world. However, many of you look for something more “open” and better at privacy.