The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

37 Years, No Security Incidents

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2023



THE Web (or web) we weaved in nearly 37 years combined (adding the age of this site to its sister site's) is a very large web of nearly 300,000 page, which all reside on the same server now, served in static form without a visitor-accessible (as opposed to user-accessible) back end. Throughout these years there were no known security incidents and now we're extra secure because scripts are not reachable by visitors of the sites or their respective Gemini capsules.

The half dozen [1-6] or so stories below focus on security incidents (via DataBreaches), which are not only very very very costly [2] but involve elaborate cover-ups [1], implicating governments [3] and impacting companies profoundly [4]. They try to blame other nations [5] (not the holes) or downplay the issues [6] (blaming human error) though the net effect is the same.

During my (almost) 12 years at Sirius I witnessed several security breaches. As noted at the time in some videos and articles, those affected were not being notified. Even staff of Sirius was barely made aware at times. Sometimes clients were given a hint, but as far as I can tell, those further down the chain were left in the dark.

A culture of lousy managers in charge (liars without technical skills) is part of the problem. They only care how they're seen, not about people's safety or any sense of integrity. █

Related/contextual items from the news: