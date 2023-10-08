today's howtos
-
NVM: Manage Multiple Versions of Node.js on a Single System
Developers often have to depend on multiple versions of the same language, framework, or library. This can happen because one project might depend on the latest version of a language, whereas another project might require a previous release.
Some operating systems and/or languages don’t make the task of using multiple versions of the same language easy. If you happen to use Linux as your development platform and Node.js as one of the many languages you work with, you’re in luck, as there’s a handy tool to make this fairly simple.
The tool in question is called NVM, which stands for Node Version Manager. NVM can be installed on many different Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS Stream, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and Debian, as well as MacOS and Windows (via Windows Subsystem for Linux).
-
How to Change Lock Screen Background in Ubuntu
In this blog post, we’re using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which comes with the stable version of the GNOME 42 desktop environment featuring a lock screen that combines the screensaver and login window into a single interface, displaying a blurred version of the wallpaper selected for your desktop.
Changing the background of our system’s lock screen can have a delightful influence on our routine interaction with our systems, making them more personalized, aesthetically pleasing, and thought-provoking.
-
Demystifying Linux: Must-Know Commands and Tips for Database Management (Part 3 of 3)
Advanced Database Administration Techniques: Optimization, Security, Automation, and High Availability Strategies with Linux Commands
-
How to turn your vintage Mac into a Steam gaming machine using Bazzite [Ed: Mac site tells people to put GNU/Linux on old Macs?]
SteamOS was originally designed to play Steam games over networked computers running the operating system, but it was later modified to run Steam games on standalone PCs.
With SteamOS 3, the OS was modified to run on the Steam Deck.
-
5 Essential Tools to Remember Linux Commands
Recalling and using Linux commands effectively is a crucial skill for Linux enthusiasts, sysadmins, and developers. Fortunately, there's a plethora of useful tools to simplify this process and improve your command-line proficiency.
Whether you are an experienced Linux user or just beginning your journey, these five essential tools are here to make your command-line experience smoother and more enjoyable.