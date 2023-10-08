Developers often have to depend on multiple versions of the same language, framework, or library. This can happen because one project might depend on the latest version of a language, whereas another project might require a previous release.

Some operating systems and/or languages don’t make the task of using multiple versions of the same language easy. If you happen to use Linux as your development platform and Node.js as one of the many languages you work with, you’re in luck, as there’s a handy tool to make this fairly simple.

The tool in question is called NVM, which stands for Node Version Manager. NVM can be installed on many different Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS Stream, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and Debian, as well as MacOS and Windows (via Windows Subsystem for Linux).