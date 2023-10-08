Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2023
- Microsoft Search Share Down to Just 0.8% in World's Largest Population
- since the chatbot hype began Microsoft has only lost some share
- From an Environmental Perspective We've Become a Lot 'Greener'
- 100% static
- Caught in Conflicts Between Gay People and Trans People
- Be nice to one another. Be excellent to each other.
- Search Engines as Censorship Machines
- Search for anything that contradicts what this administration says about a lot of issues, Google will just claim that it has no results
- Freedom Means the User is in Charge, Not Just Some Software Licence
- This should extend to one's ability to reject things like Wayland and systemd, irrespective of their licence
- Being Honest About Security Breaches
- During my (almost) 12 years at Sirius I witnessed several security breaches
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, October 07, 2023
- IRC logs for Saturday, October 07, 2023
- Tor Browser Fails to Disable Dangerous Google Formats
- When you turn the Safety Slider to Safer or Safest, it starts de-activating active content, such as certain fonts, video codecs, JavaScript, and WASMs
- Over at Tux Machines...
- 2 days' posts
- An Ode to Programming, Not to Marketing
- Put geeks back in charge
- Technology Buzzwords and Miscellaneous Nonsense
- Things have gotten so bad that many of today's technology managers lack background in technology and are instead spouting out marketing lingo
- Microsoft's Software Patents as Potential Trojan Horses in OS/2, Not Just Linux
- OS/2 once competed with Windows. It should not try to copy Windows.
- The New Techrights is Still Work in Progress
- an ongoing process
- The Site Has Gotten Faster, Also in the Publication Sense
- Without the clunky interfaces of content management systems we can produce more, faster
- Links 07/10/2023: Proprietary 'Girlfriend' (Bot) Incites to Murder, NPR Spreads Disinformation
- Links for the day
- It's Not FOSS, It's Microsoft Spyware
- highly disappointing editorial decisions at "It's FOSS"
- Links 07/10/2023: Fake 'Currencies' and Many Strikes
- Links for the day
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, October 06, 2023
- IRC logs for Friday, October 06, 2023
- The Web is No Longer Open and It's Getting a Lot Worse Again
- Over the past few days we've tested our stylesheets for compatibility and graceful fallbacks with Web browsers as rudimentary and rare as Netsurf