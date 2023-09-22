Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu 23.10 Adds a New Package to Restore Old Classic Font
For those who prefer the old system font, now it’s easy to get it in Ubuntu 23.10 via a new package! Since Ubuntu 23.04, Ubuntu takes use a new slim font for the text in system menus, documents, and app windows.
Fast SDV prototyping in automotive with real-time kernel
How you can use real-time computing to prototype software defined vehicles in the cloud
Display graphs for WebRTC Statistics API data using ChartJS and React
WebRTC is an open-source technology that enables Real-Time Communications (RTC) in a web browser.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 805
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 805 for the week of September 10 – 16, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu 23.10 Runs Firefox in Wayland Mode by Default
Most of us using Ubuntu use the Mozilla Firefox Snap preinstalled by default — and in Ubuntu 23.10 that package comes with a big below-the-surface change. Ubuntu defaults to Wayland but the Firefox Snap currently runs in XWayland mode Canonical has announced that it has configured the Firefox Snap in Ubuntu 23.10 to run in Wayland mode by default.
Alan Pope: Go manic for mantic
So let’s upgrade now!
Also, nobody seemed to spot that I got the releases round the wrong way. 23.04 is Lunar, and 23.10 is Mantic. I edited the post, but kept the above screenshot in
Upgrades work
So I’m upgrading one of the machines now. I will only upgrade my personal desktop Intel NUC, not the work laptop. For now, at least.
I’ve long had the opinion that Ubuntu upgrades are generally reliable. On the whole, for most people, most of the time, the upgrade tool from one release to the next, will result in a working system.