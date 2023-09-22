More Original Stories While Maintaining Coverage of GNU/Linux News Around the Web
WE'VE just added and successfully tested video support for Tux Machines (working example here) as our intention, having moved to a new operating system and moved the old Tux Machines (Drupal) site to it, is to produce more commentary and original content. Hopefully just opinionated (but factual), not biased.
Our principal goal will, just like before, remain to cover or keep up to date with as much relevant news as possible. But at the same time we'll also strive to produce as much original stuff as possible, albeit a seemingly conflicting goal (because given limited time it is impossible to maximise both).