Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

More Original Stories While Maintaining Coverage of GNU/Linux News Around the Web

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2023



W E'VE just added and successfully tested video support for Tux Machines (working example here) as our intention, having moved to a new operating system and moved the old Tux Machines (Drupal) site to it, is to produce more commentary and original content. Hopefully just opinionated (but factual), not biased.

Our principal goal will, just like before, remain to cover or keep up to date with as much relevant news as possible. But at the same time we'll also strive to produce as much original stuff as possible, albeit a seemingly conflicting goal (because given limited time it is impossible to maximise both).