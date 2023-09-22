“The European Public Sector Open Source Opportunity” Report From the Linux Foundation Rejects Open Source
Made with proprietary software
MAYBE this new (latest) report from the Linux Foundation could demonstrate the opportunities offered by Open Source. Instead, the people who authored/produced it relied on the exact opposite of Open Source. Going to this page to download the report from Cailean Osborne, Mirko Boehm, and Ana Jimenez Santamaria (foreword by Gabriele Columbro, Linux Foundation 'Europe'), one finds a file named
"European Public Sector Open Source Opportunity - Report.pdf" -- a 39-page report produced on "Adobe InDesign 18.5 (Macintosh)" with "Adobe PDF Library 17.0" as the Producer. So it was basically made 100% with proprietary software, i.e. the usual from the Linux Foundation.
The Linux Foundation does not represent Linux developers or Linux users. The Linux Foundation is a front group for proprietary software companies looking to exercise control over the kernel and policies, even in Europe (the Linux Foundation is 90% American but exercises control overseas). █