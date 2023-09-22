Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

“The European Public Sector Open Source Opportunity” Report From the Linux Foundation Rejects Open Source

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2023,

Made with proprietary software

M AYBE this new (latest) report from the Linux Foundation could demonstrate the opportunities offered by Open Source. Instead, the people who authored/produced it relied on the exact opposite of Open Source. Going to this page to download the report from Cailean Osborne, Mirko Boehm, and Ana Jimenez Santamaria (foreword by Gabriele Columbro, Linux Foundation 'Europe'), one finds a file named "European Public Sector Open Source Opportunity - Report.pdf" -- a 39-page report produced on "Adobe InDesign 18.5 (Macintosh)" with "Adobe PDF Library 17.0" as the Producer. So it was basically made 100% with proprietary software, i.e. the usual from the Linux Foundation.

The Linux Foundation does not represent Linux developers or Linux users. The Linux Foundation is a front group for proprietary software companies looking to exercise control over the kernel and policies, even in Europe (the Linux Foundation is 90% American but exercises control overseas). █