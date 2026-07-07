Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

GL.iNet Comet X Quad-Port Remote KVM with PoE and 4K HDMI

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

Axiomtek MANO330 SBC features Intel N97/N150, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS

Axiomtek’s MANO330 is a coming-soon Thin Mini-ITX single-board computer designed around Intel Processor N97 and N150 options, with DDR5 memory, multiple display interfaces, dual LAN, and M.2 expansion for compact embedded systems.

Solid Sands webinar to cover C++ multithreading qualification with SuperGuard

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.6.6 Released with Numerous Bug Fixes and Various Improvements

Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.

TUXEDO Computers Plans to Rebase TUXEDO OS on Debian Testing

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today that they plan to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, moving away from Ubuntu, but still shipping a custom KDE Plasma desktop environment.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2026

BOSGAME VTA-439

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux 7.2-rc2

  
It's Sunday afternoon, and rc2 is out. Things look very normal - it's not a small rc2, but it's in line with recent releases, and slightly smaller than rc2 was in 7.1.

 
A brand-new release of Hannah Montana Linux features a KDE Plasma 6 base and a lot of pink

  
The Linux community is full of distro creativity. Some distros are created to solve a specific problem, while others are made for fun

 
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

  
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.

 
OpenSSH 10.4 Released

  
OpenSSH 10.4 is out

 
In three days, Ubuntu 25.10 will reach end of life, upgrade now

  
Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" will reach end of life on July 9, meaning it will no longer get security updates

 
Microsoft Layoffs Have Begun, News Coverage Misleading [original]

  
The "official" numbers are Microsoft spin


  
 


 
Games: Steam Deck, Steam Machine, and Godot 4.8 Dev 1

  
gaming picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Hardware Projects: ESP32 and More

  
several new Linux-ish news picks

 
Kernel Space or Linux News

  
Kernel leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
IBM Unix Lawsuit Back, IBM Red Hat Promotes LLM Slop and Other Slop

  
IBM Red Hat leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your Android work profile is finally coming to Wear OS smartwatches

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Dirk and Linus, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More

  
episodes and more

 
4 ways to run a full Linux desktop on your Android phone

  
Android is based on Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
In this series, I put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective

 
GlouOS – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
GlouOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution designed for gaming

 
KDE Plasma 6.6.6 Released with Numerous Bug Fixes and Various Improvements

  
KDE Plasma 6.6.6 is now available as the sixth and last maintenance update in the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with a couple of improvements and numerous bug fixes.

 
TUXEDO Computers Plans to Rebase TUXEDO OS on Debian Testing

  
TUXEDO Computers is moving away from Ubuntu and plans to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, but still using the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
3 leftover stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with Python, Raku, and more

 
Hardware: Linux Devices, Purism, and More

  
a handful of picks

 
Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part III: Proprietary Software Suboptimal [original]

  
Free software does not have such artificial limitations

 
New PostgreSQL Related Releases and Talks

  
4 new PostgreSQL picks

 
7 tricks to make learning the Linux command line easier

  
The Linux command line can seem impenetrable, with arcane instructions and a focus on text interfaces

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
5 tiny Linux tools I can't live or work without

  
Linux has a wealth of applications

 
Games: Mario Kart World, Microsoft Mass Layoffs, OpenRCT, DXVK, and More

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part II: Managers Who Don't Understand Code and Never Coded [original]

  
Decision-making figures need to understand what they decide on

 
Android Leftovers

  
My expensive earbuds sounded average until I changed one Android audio setting

 
Want to convince a Windows user to try Linux? Here's how I do it

  
I've used Linux for 30 years. This is how I show Windows users what they're missing

 
I tested the top 5 Linux distros on DistroWatch—here’s how I rank them

  
There are a ton of Linux distributions out there

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kdenlive 26.04.3 released

  
The last maintenance release of the 26.04 series is out

 
Another German State Swaps Microsoft for ‘Born in the EU’ Open Source

  
The EU is slowly but surely going open source

 
I tested the new Claude Desktop on Linux - here's how it compares to rival apps

  
Claude Code finally has an official Linux desktop app

 
In Finland, GNU/Linux and Android Surpass Windows [original]

  
Windows at all-time low last month

 
listnr is an ActivityPub bridge for static blogs

  
in 2012, hosting a comments section had already started being less rewarding than it used to be

 
FSF / Software Freedom News and GNU / Digital Sovereignty

  
4 stories for now

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
5 misc. stories

 
KDE and Debian Leftovers

  
4 overlapping stories

 
Proprietary Vendors Make Open Standards Look Broken and BitTorrent's History

  
Standards news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development, half a dozen picks

 
PostgreSQL-Related Releases and News

  
Database picks

 
Ubuntu 25.10 EoL, Embrace of Slop by Canonical

  
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers

 
Games: DXVK, Ridiculous Space Battles, Rolisteam, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Hardware: Slop, ESP32, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding for the most part

 
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Emacs, and EasyOS Package Managers

  
3 new videos/episodes

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Nature and Health, or How Not to Let Technology Ruin Your Life [original]

  
Looking for balance

 
Software Freedom Day Plans Underway, New Zealand Has a "Digital Freedom Foundation" [original]

  
The "SFD" is now 2 months away

 
Android Leftovers

  
I never use Gmail on Android without changing these 6 settings

 
Using Flatpak To Run A 1996 Version Of The GIMP On Modern Linux

  
Although there’s probably no good reason to want to run image editing software from 1996 other than for nostalgia’s sake

 
BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome

  
BleachBit 6.0.2 open-source and free disk space cleaner, privacy manager, and computer system optimizer software is now available for download with new features and improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
In Norway, Google (Android/Linux) and Apple (iOS and OS X) Caught Up With Windows [original]

  
To Norway, Microsoft is no longer so dominant

 
Impact as a Function of Negative Energy Devoted to Attacks [original]

  
This month Rianne got several very good professional news and next month

 
Review: FreeBSD 15.1 with an install-time desktop

  
Back in December I reviewed FreeBSD 15.0

 
Europeans Beating South Americans [original]

  
If England beats Norway, then it seems likely it'll play Argentina next

 
July Edition of PCLinuxOS Magazine

  
or "Issue"

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026

  
The 299th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 5th, 2026.

 
Oceania: GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High of 4% [original]

  
Based on statCounter

 
DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2

  
DXVK 3.0.1 open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D8, D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for various games and other changes.

 
Slower Week Ahead [original]

  
In short, don't expect much GNU/Linux news this coming week

 
Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part I: Expensive Legacy of Legacy Technology [original]

  
Why is GNU/Linux adaptation low in Japan?

 
Estonia and GNU/Linux: Strategic Alliance? [original]

  
usage of GNU/Linux grew a lot in this small Baltic state

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
OS news leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: DockFrame, Purism, Killswitch

  
hardware projects

 
SteamOS, Steam Machines, and More Gaming News

  
Games and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linus Tech Tips, Linux Tech Segment, Linux Saloon, EasyOS YouTube Videos

  
videos and episodes

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Slackel MATE 9.0

  
Slackel MATE 9.0 is the latest major release branch of the Greek-developed Linux distribution Slackel

 
Windows Under 60% as Linux Hits a Yearly High: Full Breakdown

  
numbers for June 2026 put worldwide desktop market share for backdoored Windows at 56.61%

 
Android Leftovers

  
I transformed my Android phone after finding a file manager that saves me time

 
Everyone forgot about these 6 Linux desktops, but they might be better than what you use now

  
One of the first things you’ll notice when trying out Linux for the first time is the sheer number of options available for its desktop environments (DEs)

 
GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing

  
GNOME 51 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with support for saving and restoring monitor brightness, improved app grid accessibility, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and much more.

 
LankeOS – Linux distribution built from scratch

  
LankeOS is a Linux distribution built from scratch using Linux From Scratch (LFS)

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.3, Linux 6.18.38, Linux 6.12.95, Linux 6.6.144, Linux 6.1.177, Linux 5.15.211, and Linux 5.10.260

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.3 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles