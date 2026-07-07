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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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BOSGAME VTA-439 Mini PC running Linux - BIOS
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.
BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initialising hardware and preparing the system to boot.
For this quick look at the BOSGAME VTA-439’s BIOS, I’m using a basic video capture device rather than a camera. This approach delivers far cleaner screenshots and makes the interface much easier to see.
pbrt - physically based ray tracing system
pbrt-v4 is a physically based ray tracing system that implements modern rendering algorithms and techniques.
It is the rendering system described in the fourth edition of Physically Based Rendering: From Theory to Implementation.
This is free and open source software.
simple-http-server - simple static file server
simple-http-server is a simple static file server written in Rust. It can quickly serve files from a directory over HTTP and provides a built-in directory listing with breadcrumb navigation.
The server supports file uploads, HTTP Basic Authentication, range requests, compression, cache control, CORS, SPA fallback, and optional HTTPS support.
This is free and open source software.
UUSEC WAF - high-performance web application firewall
UUSEC WAF is a high-performance web application firewall and API security gateway. It uses machine learning and semantic analysis to protect web applications and APIs against attacks, including zero-day threats.
The software provides defence at the traffic, system, and application runtime layers. Its semantic engines analyse SQL injection, XSS, remote code execution, and local file inclusion attacks, while its extensible rule engine supports Lua scripts and custom plugins.
This is free and open source software.