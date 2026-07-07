Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

This is a series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.

BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initialising hardware and preparing the system to boot.

For this quick look at the BOSGAME VTA-439’s BIOS, I’m using a basic video capture device rather than a camera. This approach delivers far cleaner screenshots and makes the interface much easier to see.