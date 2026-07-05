Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

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Impact as a Function of Negative Energy Devoted to Attacks

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2026



Two summers ago we travelled to Lancaster while our barrister was preparing our lawsuits against an American [1, 2] and last summer we took a break from the traffic of legal papers (about 100 KG of legal papers sent our way so far). Staying focused and relaxed is positive for one's health and we really enjoy running this site with our community. We are more visible than fellow contributors (and developers), so we take more "heat".

News will be slow next week as many Americans don't come back to work until Tuesday or Wednesday. GNU/Linux is is doing just fine and it no longer depends on the media promoting it. Us the "Advocates" play a different role now.

This month Rianne got several very good professional news and next month it's her birthday. She is running to keep fit and happy and so do I, as I intend to try to carry on for another 40 years if I can stay alive and sharp enough for that long.

Earlier today I wrote about Richard Stallman (RMS) with his public appearances. RMS has thankfully shaken off all the "haters". There's a saying along the lines of, "show me who your friends are and I'll tell you who (or what) you are".

Similarly, one could assert that by seeing one's enemies and studying just how hard they attack (smears, blackmail etc.) it should be possible to assess their overall importance and impact (who hates them, how much, and why).

RMS is mostly attacked by all the sorts of people and companies that detest his objective of Software Freedom. So power to him. █

Image source: Lancaster