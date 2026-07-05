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Impact as a Function of Negative Energy Devoted to Attacks
Two summers ago we travelled to Lancaster while our barrister was preparing our lawsuits against an American [1, 2] and last summer we took a break from the traffic of legal papers (about 100 KG of legal papers sent our way so far). Staying focused and relaxed is positive for one's health and we really enjoy running this site with our community. We are more visible than fellow contributors (and developers), so we take more "heat".
News will be slow next week as many Americans don't come back to work until Tuesday or Wednesday. GNU/Linux is is doing just fine and it no longer depends on the media promoting it. Us the "Advocates" play a different role now.
This month Rianne got several very good professional news and next month it's her birthday. She is running to keep fit and happy and so do I, as I intend to try to carry on for another 40 years if I can stay alive and sharp enough for that long.
Earlier today I wrote about Richard Stallman (RMS) with his public appearances. RMS has thankfully shaken off all the "haters". There's a saying along the lines of, "show me who your friends are and I'll tell you who (or what) you are".
Similarly, one could assert that by seeing one's enemies and studying just how hard they attack (smears, blackmail etc.) it should be possible to assess their overall importance and impact (who hates them, how much, and why).
RMS is mostly attacked by all the sorts of people and companies that detest his objective of Software Freedom. So power to him. █
Image source: Lancaster