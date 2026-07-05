July Edition of PCLinuxOS Magazine

California plans to exclude Linux and most other open-source operating systems from its new age verification law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027, according to an article from Extreme Tech. The change follows massive pushback from the open-source software community. In October 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1043, a new law for OS providers in California. This law requires an OS to collect users' ages or birth dates when they set up their accounts. OS providers then must share this information with app developers through a real-time API. The law divides users into four age groups: under 13, 13-16, 16-18, and 18 and over. Currently, it defines “"operating system provider” as anyone who develops, licenses, or maintains operating system software. This includes companies that make Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux distributions, and Valve's SteamOS. But the Linux community is overwhelmingly against applying the law to open-source operating systems. Critics have said it would be very hard to enforce rules for community-run distributions such as Ubuntu and Debian. These systems don't have a central account system and let users download ISO files from various mirrors around the world. Something similar has also happened in Colorado, where Colorado's path here involved some direct community legwork. Carl Richell, the founder of System76, spent some considerable time working with Senator Matt Ball, one of SB26-051's co-authors, to get open source exclusions written into the bill, according to another article from It’s Foss.