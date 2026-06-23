news
Games: Steam Machine, FSR Upscaling, OpenMW 0.51, and More
-
Steam Machine pricing and launch announced and yes it's pricey | GamingOnLinux
After quite some time waiting, we now know how much Valve's new SteamOS Linux powered Steam Machine will cost - and it is quite on the pricey side.
-
AMD release FSR Upscaling 4.1 for Radeon RX 7000 series / RDNA 3 | GamingOnLinux
A little earlier than expected, AMD today officially announced that FSR Upscaling 4.1 is now available for the Radeon RX 7000 series. When AMD previously announced it, they said it would be coming in July.
-
MECCHA CHAMELEON is a hide-and-seek body painting game taking over Steam | GamingOnLinux
A hide-and-seek game where instead of hunting props, you paint your plain character to blend in - MECCHA CHAMELEON is clever and a huge hit. Released June 10th, this indie game has gone on to become mega viral - selling 7 million copies which was announced today.
-
Morrowind game engine OpenMW 0.51 released with modding and gamepad improvements | GamingOnLinux
The incredible OpenMW open source game engine for the classic RPG Morrowind has released version 0.51.0 which brings new enhancements to gameplay and for mods.
-
ScummVM 2026.3.0 brings more classic games to modern platforms | GamingOnLinux
ScummVM 2026.3.0 has released, bringing with it support for another new set of retro games to run them nicely on modern platforms.
-
DLSS Updater 4.2.0 brings improved Linux support | GamingOnLinux
The open source tool DLSS Updater version 4.2.0 has released, bringing with it some improvements for Linux users of it. Plus security updates.
-
The AI warning for Steam browser plugin adds Steam search filtering | GamingOnLinux
Want to hide games that use generative AI on Steam? It's now a lot easier with updates to the The AI warning for Steam browser plugin.
-
dbrand Steam Machine Companion Cube case now up for pre-order | GamingOnLinux
dbrand have now fully revealed their Steam Machine Companion Cube case, with pricing and pre-order now available and it looks pretty awesome. This is not a skin, it's a full complete case that you place over Valve's new Steam Machine.
-
The open source NVIDIA Vulkan driver (NVK) now has experimental DLSS support | GamingOnLinux
The open source community-made NVIDIA Vulkan driver (NVK) for Linux now has experimental support for DLSS.